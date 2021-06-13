Georgia makes history with new track and field coach
ATHENS – The Georgia Bulldogs wasted no time at all in finding a new track coach, and they acquired a highly-decorated one at that. Caryl Smith Gilbert, the director of track and field at Southern Cal the last eight years, agreed take over the Bulldogs’ men’s and women’s program on Sunday. Smith Gilbert led the USC women to a national championship and the men to a top-five finish at the just completed NCAA Track and Field Championships.www.ajc.com