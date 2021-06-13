Georgia makes history with new track and field coach

Atlanta United wingers Jurgen Damm and Machop Chol and midfielder Mo Adams have returned to training. Chol has missed most of the season’s games because of a hamstring injury. Chol was signed as a Homegrown player before the season. He played for Atlanta United’s first Under-18 team during the academy’s inaugural 2016-17 season. Chol attended Wake Forest before he signed with the club. He appeared in several of the team’s preseason games, typically as a left winger, and performed well. He has played 24 minutes in league games this season.