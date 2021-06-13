Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by JFG Wealth Management LLC

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,713,000 after buying an additional 1,710,092 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,666,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,078,000 after acquiring an additional 99,686 shares during the period.