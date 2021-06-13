Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by JFG Wealth Management LLC

By Marion Hillson
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,713,000 after buying an additional 1,710,092 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,666,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,078,000 after acquiring an additional 99,686 shares during the period.

theenterpriseleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Capital Investments#Vea#Jfg Wealth Management Llc#Financial Insights Inc#Linscomb Williams Inc#Nysearca Vea#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $665.00

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.84.
StocksWKRB News

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $35.59 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,791 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $35,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 241.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 154,138 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $39,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $42.00

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lowered to Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $113.00

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.68.
StocksWKRB News

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.
MarketsWKRB News

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, nor are they soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
BusinessWKRB News

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WKCMF. Barclays raised Wacker Chemie to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.