Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

2key.network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $85,412.00 (2KEY)

By Marion Hillson
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $85,412.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

theenterpriseleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trading#Busd#Matic#Btc#Theta#Drep#Ftt#Mkr#Coin Profile 2key#Twitter#Cryptocompare#Solopreneurs#Gdax#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#Receive News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.81 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $268,421.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Phoenix Global (PHB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $567,886.00

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $567,886.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stockstickerreport.com

Ccore (CCO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. Ccore has a total market cap of $20,706.99 and $55.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 33% against the dollar.
Marketstickerreport.com

Dogeswap (DOGES) Market Capitalization Tops $969,941.55

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded down 47.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Dogeswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48.50 or 0.00149344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogeswap has a market cap of $969,941.55 and $964.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Beaxy Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Beaxy has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $84.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Achieves Market Cap of $620,617.22

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $620,617.22 and approximately $88.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $640.63 or 0.02008166 BTC on major exchanges.
MarketsWKRB News

Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DXdao (DXD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $919,720.00

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000251 BTC. Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000228 BTC. Quant (QNT) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00179324 BTC. MXC (MXC)...
StocksWKRB News

Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $456.92 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $13.68 or 0.00043026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $456.92 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketswatchlistnews.com

U Network (UUU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $377,861.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $3.58 million and $377,861.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Reaches $8.12 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $150,626.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 62.9% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UMA (UMA) Market Cap Hits $539.20 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, UMA has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $8.75 or 0.00026905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $539.20 million and approximately $22.47 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,196.00

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One ERC20 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $18.65 million and approximately $7,196.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Nebulas Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Nebulas has a total market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.
Video Gamesslatersentinel.com

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $55,536.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $115,321.53 and approximately $55,536.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Hord (HORD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $132,193.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $132,193.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Reaches $610,239.80

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 48.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $610,239.80 and approximately $3,774.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Market Cap Hits $1.40 Million

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $314,592.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
MarketsWKRB News

Footballcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $583,163.00 (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Footballcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Footballcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $583,163.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $276,288.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 42% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $276,288.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.