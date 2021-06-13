Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)
Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 223.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.theenterpriseleader.com