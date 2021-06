Sport Mediaset via MilanNews.it are surprisingly reporting that AC Milan will look to put their faith in youngster Alessandro Plizzari to be the third choice goalkeeper next season despite his struggles during his various loan spells. He only made 10 appearances last season as he returns from his loan at Reggina in Serie B. The keeper will play as the third choice behind Mike Maignan and Ciprian Tatarusanu for next season. We reported last week that Jungdal might have been promoted from the Primavera to take up that third spot and it remains to be seen who the club chooses between the two.