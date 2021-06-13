Brokerages Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price at $125.00
Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.theenterpriseleader.com