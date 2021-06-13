Cancel
SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

By Jeanne O'Marion
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.40.

theenterpriseleader.com
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$3.18 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post $3.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $3.34 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells 755 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lannett were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $67.57 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $67,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $65,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 241.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$6.30 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce $6.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce sales of $111.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.33 million. Lannett reported sales of $137.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.
Pasadena, CAmayfieldrecorder.com

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “. NYSE...
StocksWKRB News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “. Separately, Keefe, Bruyette...
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Zacks: Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Regional Management reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Federated Hermes Inc. Has $34.82 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Masco worth $34,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.