SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.40.