Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Cap of $53.56 Million

By Jeanne O'Marion
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $53.56 million and $5.50 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

theenterpriseleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtc#Btc#Sero#Etho#Ella#Cryptocompare#Rfid#Receive News Updates#Waltonchain Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketstickerreport.com

KIWIGO (KGO) Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $110,379.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Maple Hits Market Cap of $5.85 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Maple has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $208,221.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $9.06 or 0.00028330 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Method Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Method Finance has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $14,505.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Method Finance has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ThoreCoin Hits Market Cap of $616.97 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $616.97 million and $16,578.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7,117.35 or 0.22481060 BTC on popular exchanges.
StocksWKRB News

Kcash (KCASH) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Folgory Coin Market Cap Reaches $8.02 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $114,220.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

DoYourTip Market Cap Tops $504,210.91 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $504,210.91 and approximately $23,641.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
StocksWKRB News

Hermez Network Market Cap Reaches $16.64 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and $946,591.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00011140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Reaches $610,239.80

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 48.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $610,239.80 and approximately $3,774.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
StocksWKRB News

Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $456.92 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $13.68 or 0.00043026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $456.92 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ark (ARK) Market Cap Tops $92.31 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011171 BTC. Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004488 BTC. Credits (CS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000102 BTC. Lamden (TAU)...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UMA (UMA) Market Cap Hits $539.20 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, UMA has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $8.75 or 0.00026905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $539.20 million and approximately $22.47 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MarketsWKRB News

Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Cap Hits $30.17 Million (mUSO)

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001905 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049854 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00115480 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Injective Protocol (INJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180.07 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.55 or 0.00020056 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $180.07 million and approximately $35.15 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Market Cap Hits $1.40 Million

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $314,592.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

Decentraland Price Analysis: MANA Token Loses 37% in a Week, May Plunge Ahead

MANA token price drops below the support of 0.55 on intraday session. MANA/BTC pair is trading negative by 17.94% at 0.00001399 BTC. The daily technical chart of the MANA token predicts a bearish momentum. According to the pivot point, the key support levels for MANA are US$0.55 and US$0.30. However, if it goes higher, the key resistance to be aware of is $0.98. In addition, the chart also shows a bearish engulfing candle, showing a downward trend with high reliability.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $620.29 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $620.29 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Havy (HAVY) Reaches Market Cap of $36,300.23

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Havy has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Havy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Havy has a market cap of $36,300.23 and $3,728.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.60 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $58.60 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.