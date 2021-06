The V.I. Police Department on Tuesday afternoon arrested 50-year-old Darrell Thomas of Anna’s Retreat on St. Thomas, charging him with contempt of court, domestic violence. According to police, a female victim, who has a restraining order against Thomas, stated she saw him outside of a residence that she was visiting on June 12. The victim also stated that she observed Thomas standing in the Fort Christian parking lot on June 15 in violation of a court order placing him under 24-hour house arrest, the report said.