Bettors clearly believe Jon Rahm is going to bounce back from arguably the most shocking occurrence of the PGA season to date. BetOnline.ag lists Rahm as the favorite at +1000 to win the 2021 U.S. Open held at Torrey Pines roughly two weeks after he was pulled from the Memorial Tournament with a six-stroke lead due to a positive COVID-19 test. According to Bob Harig of ESPN, Rahm admitted earlier this week he was not considered fully vaccinated during that tournament and now wishes he would've started the vaccination process sooner.