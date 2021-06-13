Zero-hours contracts ‘trapping women of colour on low pay‘

There are two key questions as a result of the Liberal Democrats’ success in winning the Chesham and Amersham by-election on a 25 per cent swing from the Conservatives. First, what does it portend about the Liberal Democrats’ prospects of knocking down the Conservatives’ “blue wall”?Second, what are the implications for relations between Labour and the Liberal Democrats?At the last general election around four out of every five votes the Conservatives secured in England and Wales came from people who had voted Leave in 2016. Yet the party still managed to win 66 seats where a majority voted Remain.Despite...