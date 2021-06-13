Cancel
Zero-hours contracts ‘trapping women of colour on low pay‘

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen of colour are almost twice as likely to be on zero-hours contracts as white men and almost one and a half times more likely than white women, according to new research. The joint report from the Trades Union Congress and the equality organisation Race on the Agenda (Rota) warned that far from providing greater flexibility, zero-hours contracts were trapping women from black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds in low pay and insecure work, leaving them struggling to pay bills and plan their lives.

