The word ‘no’ is a recent friend. One I thought was a bad influence on me in my early twenties, until we finally became better acquainted later in life. For a while, I’d convinced myself that ‘yes’ was synonymous with prosperity. That making yourself available meant keeping the door open in case fortuity came knocking. I, like many young people trying to break into the entertainment business, assumed that success meant never turning down an opportunity. That ‘no’ was for the lazy, the work-shy or the ungrateful.