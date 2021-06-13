America’s Best Places to Eat in 2021, According to Yelp

You know you're overdue for some action if the words “dry-rubbed and smoked low and slow” get you all hot and bothered. Well, keep your clothes on and grab a moist towelette (sorry), because these metro Detroit barbecue joints are doing god's work: filling our stomachs with brisket, pulled pork, and, yes, burnt ends. So, how did we pick these BBQ spots? Well, we didn't — but you Yelp users did! Per the Yelp angels: This is an all-time list of the best barbeque restaurants in the Metro-Detroit area according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the barbeque categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of June 9, 2021. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of June 9, 2021. Oh, and vegans, you'll have to sit this one out because we've got it bad. P.S. Our safe word is “rib tips.”