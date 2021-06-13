Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

I Shot Another Officer From The Watchtower [To Escalate Our Courtship]

By Read other articles by Paul
Dissident Voice
 7 days ago

In her beautiful direction. Paul Tristram is a widely published Welsh writer, who’s currently up to his elbows in Magic, and long may it remain this way. Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website. This article was posted on Sunday, June 13th, 2021 at 8:02am and is filed...

dissidentvoice.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Courtship#Poetry#Target#Welsh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Kidshot96.com

Kids Found Living in Storage Unit

A woman is faces neglect and drug charges after kids were found sleeping in a storage unit. Deputies say just after midnight Friday morning, they were doing a check at a storage facility on N. St. Joseph Ave. where they saw a woman and a child outside of one of the units.
Peoria, ILhoiabc.com

Family members mourn deaths of two brothers found in vehicle Wednesday evening

PEORIA (HOI) -- Family members are mourning the deaths of two brothers who were found together in a vehicle on Wednesday. "You know, once they leave the home and out of our sight, you don't know what these kids get into," aunt Linda Barnes said. "You could raise your kids up to the best you know how … All I know is I just keep my faith and keep praying."
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Shoots Mother-In-Law, She's Not Mad

A Portsmouth man shot his mother-in-law on Sunday night. Surprisingly, she's not even a little bit mad at him. Kathy Lockert says it was all an accident. She blames the police for overcharging 29-year-old Francisco DeLeon. "I think it's crazy because they're trying to put a bunch of junk on him."
Relationshipsmelodyinter.com

Woman murdered her husband by pouring boiling water mixed with 3kg of sugar over him while he was sleeping

After 38 years of marriage, a woman has killed her husband by mixing 3kg of sugar with boiling water and pouring it over him while he slept. Corinna Baines, 59, was married to her elderly husband for 38 years and was his carer at the time she attacked the 81-year-old. On July 13 last year, the day before the murder, the couple had a dispute when Baines was shopping with her daughter. Chester Crown Court heard that her husband called and seemed impatient for her to come home. Baines was said to be angry with him but appeared to have calmed down. Yet later she boiled two kettles’ worth of water and added three bags of sugar into a bucket. She poured the dangerous mix over Mr Baines’ arms and torso and left the house. He suffered 36% burns to his body and was found by police moaning and in extreme pain. When Mrs Baines left the house after the attack. she immediately went to a neighbour, sobbing, and said: “I’ve hurt him, I’ve hurt him really bad. I think I’ve killed him.”
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Man held on suspicion of double murder at same address

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman and a man found at the same address. The victims, a woman aged in her 20s and a man aged in his 60s, were discovered with serious injuries at the property in Buckland Avenue, Basingstoke Hampshire, on Sunday morning.
Public Safetyeverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Horse Rider, Gracie Spinks Found Dead In Suspected Murder

Horse Rider, Gracie Spinks Found Dead In Suspected Murder. Horse rider, Gracie Spinks has been found dead in a suspected murder-suicide. Gracie Spinks, 23, was an avid horse rider and model. On Friday (18 June) she was found dead after being fatally injured in an attack, in a field near Duckmanton, Derbyshire. Paramedics fought to save her life but she died at the scene.
Accidentsfox10phoenix.com

Waitress praised after pulling driver from burning car

A Georgia waitress is being hailed a hero after pulling a woman from a burning car on the side of a highway in the middle of the night. Keelyn Harper was on her way home from her shift at Roosters Drive In last Thursday when she saw something burning on the side of Hwy. 213 near Mansfield. It was around 9:30 p.m.
Petsboxden.com

T-Rex Pulls Up To The MotherLAnd To Get Blessed At 34 Years Old

But nipsey used to wear all red. He wore red than blue, and died wearing red. It’s all about the flag. Even if a n*gga wearing all brown, his flag Better be blue. All that’s true, but we all knew what nip repped and where he was from. Tsu surf,...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Parable: A Man Saw an Old Lady Stranded by the Roadside

Mary frequently travels late at night from work to her house. Although she is afraid of the dark, she leaves in the evenings either way. Mary is a nurse. She left the hospital at 7 pm after a long shift. On the way to her place, she got a flat tire and had to wait on the side of the road. She could not call for the tow truck because there was no signal where she was.