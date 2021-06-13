I Shot Another Officer From The Watchtower [To Escalate Our Courtship]

After 38 years of marriage, a woman has killed her husband by mixing 3kg of sugar with boiling water and pouring it over him while he slept. Corinna Baines, 59, was married to her elderly husband for 38 years and was his carer at the time she attacked the 81-year-old. On July 13 last year, the day before the murder, the couple had a dispute when Baines was shopping with her daughter. Chester Crown Court heard that her husband called and seemed impatient for her to come home. Baines was said to be angry with him but appeared to have calmed down. Yet later she boiled two kettles’ worth of water and added three bags of sugar into a bucket. She poured the dangerous mix over Mr Baines’ arms and torso and left the house. He suffered 36% burns to his body and was found by police moaning and in extreme pain. When Mrs Baines left the house after the attack. she immediately went to a neighbour, sobbing, and said: “I’ve hurt him, I’ve hurt him really bad. I think I’ve killed him.”