PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the world as we know it. For the QSR industry, the most powerful success metric has changed. Why guests chose one restaurant over another has transformed into a dynamic scenario defined by visit satisfaction, and brand trust, each playing off the other across the lifetime of the consumer’s engagement. The competitive benchmark study examines these changes surveying why customers prefer one brand over another, looking at factors such as service, trust, food quality, value, and technology. There are clear winners and losers in each category highlighted in the findings below.