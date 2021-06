Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to Upstate University Hospital Friday after she was pulled from a house fire on Syracuse’s Near West Side, according to fire officials. A fire with heavy smoke was reported at about 6:36 p.m. by a person walking by the house in the 100 block of Merriman Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The caller said they thought someone might be trapped inside the house, according to dispatches.