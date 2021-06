When Elijah Fjerkenstad was faced with having a lot of extra time on his hands during the COVID-19 shut-down he decided that perhaps it was a good time to delve into a project that had long been on his mind. A few years ago, he purchased an iron forge. “I was watching History Channel one day and the show Forged In Fire was on and I thought that was so cool,” says Fjerkenstad. “So I started wondering how I could do this and watched YouTube videos to figure it out.” Though he dabbled in attempting to learn the art of blacksmithing over the next couple of years, he found himself discouraged and didn’t spend a lot of time on the hobby until the shut-down provided a lot of spare time.