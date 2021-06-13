Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Of Sand Castles and Houses Made of Cards

Dissident Voice
 7 days ago

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.

dissidentvoice.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sand Castles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Hobbies
Related
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

Making a castle map 🏰

So I've been making a big map with worldedit and a few buddies for the past few days. it will be out and on my page probably next week or so, but I wanted to get some feedback from you guys before I make any more big changes. Right now...
Designdesignboom.com

this stool made of clay, sand and organic waste is reborn through the earth

India-based designer sneha jajoo introduces this simple and super-sustainable stool constructed using an old cob technique. looking like mud-covered anthills, the stool is made of clay, sand, and organic waste like spent agricultural fibers and cane. the unique piece of furniture is reborn through the earth, hence its name ‘mrittika’ that means ‘earth born’.
Appleton, WIFox11online.com

History Museum at the Castle to reopen

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The History Museum at the Castle is set to reopen later this month. The museum in downtown Appleton plans to reopen June 18. It will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through the summer. Group visits will be scheduled Monday-Thursday to limit the number of visitors at a given time.
Europeheritagedaily.com

Wewelsburg – The Real ‘Castle Wolfenstein’

Wewelsburg is a Renaissance castle in the village of Wewelsbury, Germany, that served as an SS school, and a centre for SS Nazi occultism. The present castle of Wewelsburg was constructed as a secondary residence for the Prince-Bishops of Paderborn in AD 1603, also serving as a bursary office and inquisition court for conducting witch trials later in the century.
Books & Literaturepoems.com

Sand & Silt

In the beginning, there was a boywho touched me as he shouldn't have.His hands around my ankles—claustrophobic—a plot of cattails on the water's black silt.We all have a story like this,innocent in its setting, nefarioushow it stays spurred into our bonesas we grow.I think I knew I was a boywhen the boy touched me.I know this boy is nowa violent manwith a large collection of semi-automatic rifles. Some thingsare so absolute. The pointat which rain becomes snow. The wayfruit eventually spoilseven under unblemished skin.If I make a metaphor of my body,it's a desert. One part longing,one part need, the rest withstanding. Of courseI would prefer to be thirstyfor nothing. I'd rather do so muchthan be touched in this angry dark.Violent men want me to be a violent man.Or they want me dead.What a privilege to have an option.
Visual Artplanetminecraft.com

Nether Castle

I made this castle for a wither skeleton farm, it's logical geek design for the farm and I get a little help with some details on the ceiling. Thanks a lot to Yubarta for the render. these are my socials:. Yt: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-opw7_syLMheM8ouI9yWLQ. IG: https://www.instagram.com/luchitog_minecraft/. Tw: https://twitter.com/LuchitoG_. Discord: LuchitoG#2494.
Clarion, PAClarion News

Head in the sand

How many of us have heard the metaphor about having our head in the sand? Probably most of us, but humans, much like ostriches, would die of asphyxiation if we did that. It is a common belief that an ostrich will bury its head in the sand to avoid predators. Operating under the premise, "if I cannot see it, it must not exist."
Europehistoryhit.com

Hunedoara Castle

Hunedoara Castle, also known as Corvin Castle or ‘Corvinesti’, in Hunedoara in Romania, is one of Europe’s largest castles. Originally a fortress, it was used as a royal stronghold until 1440. Hunedoara Castle was later renovated and expanded by the General Iancu de Hunedoara, who turned it into an impressive castle with a series of towers and turrets.
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

Yolanda Kitchen charms with house-made tortillas, puerco con salsa verde

Standing at the window of the Yolanda Kitchen food truck on a sunny Saturday afternoon, I was reminded of a recent piece in The Guardian on the new publication of “The Cambridge Greek Lexicon,” an updated dictionary of the ancient Greek Language that aims to offer definitions that reflect the ribald nature of the original words, rather than avoid it, as did the dictionaries developed during the Victorian era.
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of June 21

This is a busy astrological week, full of motion, change, and reversal. To start, on the morning of Sunday, June 20, normally expansive Jupiter begins its four-month retrograde period, offering you an opportunity to turn inward, to reflect on how much you’ve grown and consider where you’re going from here. Also on Sunday, the summer solstice marks the sun’s entrance into caring, intuitive Cancer. After the lively distractibility of Gemini season, the sun in Cancer invites you to rediscover your depths, to lean into emotion and vulnerability. On Tuesday evening, Mercury retrograde finally ends. Communication will come more easily again, and plans will go more smoothly, though it will take a few days for the retrograde effects to fully wear off. Then on Thursday, a full moon in Capricorn will guide you back to confidence in yourself and your ambitions. And finally on Friday, Neptune retrograde begins. During this time, which takes up nearly half of every year, fantasies and illusions lose some of their power over you — whether it’s comforting or painful, the truth becomes easier to see.
MoviesSFGate

Miyu Adapts Haruki Murakami Stories With Novel Animation Technique in 'Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman'

Speaking before a rapt audience at the Annecy Film Festival on Friday, director Pierre Földes, producers Tanguy Olivier and Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, and artists from France’s Miyu Productions premiered work in progress footage from Földes’ “Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman,” a 2D animated adaptation of a handful of Haruki Murakami stories that looks to translate the Japanese author’s idiosyncratic style as no feature has to date.
MoviesHyperallergic

Film: Colonialism, Professional Wrestling, Kazuo Hara

We have a ton of new reviews out this week! There’s a docuseries on colonialism, a queer summer love story, a look at China’s middle class, a documentary about the Sparks Brothers, and much more. Enjoy!. — Dan Schindel, Associate Editor for Documentary. For all its bluntness, Exterminate All the...
Theater & Dancemytheatremates.com

‘Beautifully memorialised’: ODE TO JOYCE – Jermyn Street Theatre (Online review)

I was browsing through an article on the late Victoria Wood the other day which was talking about her influences. Pre-eminent among these was Joyce Grenfell the genteel monologist who Wood saw on stage at the tender age of six. “It was the first time I’d seen anyone stand on their own on stage. I didn’t realise that there were jobs like that before – that one could stand on stage and speak, with no props except for a nice frock and people would die laughing.” A show which celebrates the art of this fondly remembered pioneer is playing as part of the ongoing Jermyn Street Footprints Festival. Ode To Joyce re-creates some of Grenfell’s most well-loved work and for good measure mixes in some rarities to provide a relaxed performance which definitely comes from a different era.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

‘We tried everything’: Doctor gives first ever account of battle to save Princess Diana

A doctor who fought to save Princess Diana’s life after her catastrophic car crash has spoken about how he tried “everything possible” to get her heart beating again.MonSef Dahman was a young duty general surgeon at the Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital in Paris when he was called to the accident and emergency department to treat a “young woman” in the early hours of 31 August 1997.“I was resting in the duty room when I got a call from Bruno Riou, the senior duty anaesthetist, telling me to go to the emergency room,” Dr Dahman, 56, told the Daily Mail.“I wasn’t told it...
Relationship AdviceWiredpr News

Some practical tips for living with a writer

Fantasy author Jane Lindskold has published more than 20 books and dozens of short stories. In the writing advice book Wandering around writingit deals with topics such as doing research, not being limited to certain topics, and organizing your work time. “This book is, in many ways, my reaction to...
Designthe-saleroom.com

Art Deco, 20th Century Design & Retro Auction

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 49. A printed linen table cloth; and a set of Harrods " A printed...