Relationships

On the Birth of My Daughter

Dissident Voice
 7 days ago

A radiating ray descended. I had not seen such a smiling sun. Eyelids paused for a moment. and moist with gratitude. to be captured in my palms. The glimmering sun was bidding goodbye. I witnessed. the earth with open arms. welcoming you. and the moonlight. Born (1952) and raised in...

dissidentvoice.org
#Poetry
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Kidsyourteenmag.com

Spending Time with My Daughters: An Unexpected Pandemic Bonus

“Mom, you will never guess what happened at school today!”. Now that my twins are back to in-person classes, they are always bubbling with the latest news for me as soon as they hop into the car to go home. Sarah is moving to Alabama, and Liz dumped her boyfriend but has a new one, and Christina got detention for wearing a crop top, and did I know that shampoo actually makes you lose hair? Dion told them so.
Family Relationshipsnewspotng.com

“We are so proud to be your parents” – iLLBliss & Munachiso’s daughter KachimSideh is One

ILLBliss and his wife, Munachiso are celebrating their daughter, KachimSideh‘s first birthday. In a post shared on his Instagram page on Friday, June 18, 2021, iLLBliss detailed how his wife’s water broke prematurely during their pregnancy with KachimSideh, and how doctors advised him and his wife to terminate the pregnancy. However, a second option convinced them to keep the pregnancy until their baby was born on June 18, 2020.
Celebritiesdailynewsgh.com

My Wife Will Give Birth Soon – Patapaa Reveals

Ghanaian musician, Justice Amoah, popularly known as Patapaa, has revealed that his wife will give birth soon. Reports about Patapaa’s wife, Liha Miller being pregnant surfaced not long ago. The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker talked about the name he would give to the child in a recent interview. . Talking about...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie’s baby sister has a name! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the arrival of their second child on Sunday, June 6 — but she was in labor days earlier. In a statement posted to their website, the couple shared that the former actress gave birth two days prior. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement read. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”
Moviesnewsbrig.com

My daughter Apple has never seen my movies

Apple Martin sees enough of her mom in real life. Gwyneth Paltrow revealed on “Shop Today with Jill Martin” Thursday morning that her daughter has never seen her movies — even though she’s an Academy Award winner. “My kids have never seen me in a movie,” Paltrow shared. “I mean,...
Celebritiesthehypemagazine.com

NLE Choppa Releases Emotional “Letter To My Daughter”

Just in time for Father’s Day, Memphis rap star NLE Choppa releases an emotional, introspective ode to his baby, “Letter to My Daughter.” The track, out now via No Love Entertainment/Warner Records, finds Choppa tapping into his reflective side to outline the ways in which his child has changed his life for the better. The accompanying video shows a different side of the teenage rap star. Listen HERE and watch HERE.
Relationship Advicemumsnet.com

Adulthood crush

I haven’t been on here for years but I need to write down the overwhelming feelings I’ve had since the beginning of the first lockdown; in the vain hope that when I read this back I think stupid cow, grow up and move on... I haven’t told anyone about this...
Lifestylewarm1069.com

Three Hacks to Getting the Perfect Watermelon

Picking out that sweet sticky fruit can prove tricky. Last year I couldn’t pick a good one to save my life, but thanks to. Shannon Doherty, known online Tic Toc as @athomewithshannon. I will be getting the perfect watermelon. Sitting outside wearing a pink headband and a tie-dye T-shirt,. the...
KidsSlate

My Daughter Has a Horribly Unhealthy Relationship With Food

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have a concern that is very delicate, and I don’t know how to address it with my daughter—or if I should address it. My daughter spent kindergarten through fifth grade struggling with her weight. She was always underweight, and she refused to eat a lot because she didn’t want to look like me. (I’m overweight, but I generally eat healthy food and exercise daily, which she sees.) She saw nutritionists and specialists, but it was a difficult road for my daughter, and she didn’t want to eat more. In elementary school, another student told her she was fat and she believed this child. When we moved, she appeared more comfortable and was eating better, though her weight was still in the 10th percentile. Like many people, she was deeply affected by COVID. She became more depressed and began using food for consolation. She has put on over 30 pounds, but given her prior low weight, she is now at a healthy weight for her height. She loves yoga, but only does it a few times a week and will only go for a walk or ride bikes with friends, not me. I’m worried she’s going to continue to gain weight, and then she will suddenly stop eating again, but I’m also worried if I say something, she will stop eating again. Is there a good way to approach the subject without upsetting her to the point that she stops eating again? I keep snacks in the house, but I also have lots of fruit, milk, juice, and there is rarely soda in the house. Is there a sensitive way to address the amount of junk she is eating? I could stop buying the snacks, but I’m afraid if I don’t discuss this with her, she will just decide to stop eating. Or should I just not address this at all?
Celebritiesperuzi.xyz

Harry and Meghan announce daughter’s birth after tumultous year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Sunday the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana — named for Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his late mother — in a moment of joy capping a year of increasingly strained ties between the couple and the British royal family. Shortly after the...
CharitiesThirdSector

Harry and Meghan name four charities to benefit from daughter's birth

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked that anyone who wants to send a gift to mark the birth of their daughter to make a donation to four charities instead. In a statement announcing the safe arrival of Lilibet, or Lili, Harry and Meghan invited people to make a donation to charities supporting women and girls, including Camfed.
Celebritiesnewsdey.com

Prince Harry will Return to UK Next Month After Birth of Daughter Lilibet

The Duke of Sussex will return to the UK next month at the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, at Kensington Palace, HELLO! can confirm. The visit, which will see him reunited with his older brother, Prince William, will come just under a month after the birth of his and Meghan‘s daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
Combat Sports411mania.com

Renee Paquette Announces Birth of Her and Jon Moxley’s Daughter

– Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette announced the birth of her and husband’s, AEW star Jon Moxley, daughter earlier today via Twitter. You can see her announcement below. Renee Paquette tweeted, “Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! Smiling face with...
Celebritieshelloniceworld.com

Royal baby girl: Harry and Meghan announce birth of daughter Lilibet Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of their baby daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Harry and Meghan said Lilibet was born on Friday at 11.40am Santa Barbara, California, and is now “settling in at home”. Lilibet is named after the Queen, her great-grandmother, and her middle...
CelebritiesPro Wrestling Torch

Cody & Brandi Rhodes announce birth of daughter on Instagram

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Earlier today, Cody Rhodes posted to his Instagram account that Brandi Rhodes gave birth to their first child, Liberty Iris Runnels. He added that both mother and daughter are doing fine. The birth of Liberty Runnels comes a few days...