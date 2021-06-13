In Charleston, The Vendue Lives, Breathes, and Celebrates Art

Avant Garde, $$ (From $139) Although Charleston's French Quarter, located on the southeastern peninsula of the original walled-in city, is technically only a six-block radius, you could spend all day discovering its charm. Charleston likes to put its beauty on display, including its centuries-old warehouses, rainbow facades, and Greek revival architectural gems that are appropriately sunbaked from the humid subtropical heat. It is also a place that likes to celebrate its art and artists. This is true at The Vendue, a hotel that proudly defines itself as "Charleston's Art Hotel," where it is both a place to lay one's head and hang one's art on the walls of two historic warehouses dating back to 1780. With a full-time art docent on site and rotating exhibits of over 300 contemporary artworks located throughout, including the museum-size gallery and guest rooms, the hotel is a dynamic and lively space that encourages eclectic, art-loving visitors. Eighty-four rooms offer a mix of industrial elements (exposed brick, high ceilings) with vintage, dark-wood decor and unique furnishings that make each stay feel like an artistic escape. The rooftop bar, with views of downtown Charleston and Cooper River, is a hip, modern hangout with a lively crowd sampling the extensive house-made cocktail list and snacks. Champagne is served at check-in, along with free wine and daily tours of the art collection.