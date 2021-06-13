Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Jardineira

Dissident Voice
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor two more to share fresh air. to soothe their stretching heads. Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa. Read other articles by T.P..

dissidentvoice.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Cricket#Poetry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
Lifestylewarm1069.com

Three Hacks to Getting the Perfect Watermelon

Picking out that sweet sticky fruit can prove tricky. Last year I couldn’t pick a good one to save my life, but thanks to. Shannon Doherty, known online Tic Toc as @athomewithshannon. I will be getting the perfect watermelon. Sitting outside wearing a pink headband and a tie-dye T-shirt,. the...
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of June 21

This is a busy astrological week, full of motion, change, and reversal. To start, on the morning of Sunday, June 20, normally expansive Jupiter begins its four-month retrograde period, offering you an opportunity to turn inward, to reflect on how much you’ve grown and consider where you’re going from here. Also on Sunday, the summer solstice marks the sun’s entrance into caring, intuitive Cancer. After the lively distractibility of Gemini season, the sun in Cancer invites you to rediscover your depths, to lean into emotion and vulnerability. On Tuesday evening, Mercury retrograde finally ends. Communication will come more easily again, and plans will go more smoothly, though it will take a few days for the retrograde effects to fully wear off. Then on Thursday, a full moon in Capricorn will guide you back to confidence in yourself and your ambitions. And finally on Friday, Neptune retrograde begins. During this time, which takes up nearly half of every year, fantasies and illusions lose some of their power over you — whether it’s comforting or painful, the truth becomes easier to see.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Offset Praises Cardi B For Showing Love To His Other Kids: "It's A Beautiful Thing"

Their blended family has caused their home to be overflowing with the laughter of children, and while it isn't always easy for couples to introduced kids from previous relationships into their new unions, Offset recently said Cardi B has made it easy. Just ahead of Father's Day weekend, Offset visited Ellen and sang his wife's praises over her stepmother duties.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

‘We tried everything’: Doctor gives first ever account of battle to save Princess Diana

A doctor who fought to save Princess Diana’s life after her catastrophic car crash has spoken about how he tried “everything possible” to get her heart beating again.MonSef Dahman was a young duty general surgeon at the Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital in Paris when he was called to the accident and emergency department to treat a “young woman” in the early hours of 31 August 1997.“I was resting in the duty room when I got a call from Bruno Riou, the senior duty anaesthetist, telling me to go to the emergency room,” Dr Dahman, 56, told the Daily Mail.“I wasn’t told it...
Africabluzz.org

South Africa ‘diamond rush’ stones turn out to be quartz

Unidentified stones that had lured thousands of fortune seekers to a rural South African village hoping to find diamonds have turned out to be quartz, officials have confirmed. Villagers and visitors from across South Africa had been digging in KwaHlathi in the country’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province since 12 June, after...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Parable: A Man Saw an Old Lady Stranded by the Roadside

Mary frequently travels late at night from work to her house. Although she is afraid of the dark, she leaves in the evenings either way. Mary is a nurse. She left the hospital at 7 pm after a long shift. On the way to her place, she got a flat tire and had to wait on the side of the road. She could not call for the tow truck because there was no signal where she was.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: FINDING OPHELIA, And Then It Gets Weird

The film screens at Cinelounge Sunset in Hollywood from today through June 24. It will be available on Amazon Prime, Google Play & TubiTV on June 23. Visit the official site for more information. Strange, elusive, perplexing and often downright weird, Finding Ophelia is more about the search than the...
Books & Literaturefoundinmyjournal.com

The Sun in Me

The Sun will be still, quietly burning for the longest time. Litha, the magic of Solstice, kindles the passion for a thousand suns to burn inside me. A fire seared in me for the longest time. Now, I burn like the Sun to ignite the source in me. With a...
Astronomycreators.com

Sky of Fathers

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone wants to feel special, and you have a way of making that happen for people today. Hint: Since the nature of specialness is exclusivity, star treatment can't happen where everyone sees you treat everyone the same. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You could receive a thousand...
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
WorldHarper's Bazaar

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark Father's Day with previously unseen photo of William and their children

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have celebrated Father's Day by sharing a previously unseen photo of William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The royal couple posted a short clip on their official Instagram account which wished the public a Happy Father's Day and featured a picture of the duke in full military uniform while holding Louis and being hugged by George and Charlotte.