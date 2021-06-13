Marietta Brazilian community celebrates 10th annual festival

MARIETTA — It didn’t take much to convince Thais Lordelo to attend the 10th annual Marietta Brazilian Festival. Her friend “didn’t really have to say anything, other than the name of it, and I was like, ‘Okay I’ll be there,’ because I knew there would be food,” she said with a laugh as songs in Portuguese blared nearby and children scampered between families moving from stall to stall, loading up on classic Brazilian dishes.