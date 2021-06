For Irish whiskey fans, Jameson is the cream of the crop. Having been around since 1780, according to Jameson Whiskey, this smooth alcohol has won the hearts of whiskey advocates all over the world. Jameson's home is — you guessed it — Ireland. John Jameson, the fella we can thank for this tasty concoction, raised the curtains in Dublin on the legendary Bow Street after relocating from Scotland. There was no shortage of distilleries at the time, so Jameson really had to stand out in order to make a mark on Irish drinkers and he didn't fall short.