When the NFL schedule came out a few weeks ago I didn’t write about the Kansas City Chiefs schedule right away. I wanted to take some time and really take stock of where all the teams were before I judged how the schedule looked. As I took time to look around this week, I naturally found myself ranking where I thought each team was compared to the others. While I was still interested in seeing where the Chiefs opponents in 2021 ended up on that list, I became more and more focused on the rankings themselves.