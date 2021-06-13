After Clinically Dying Several Years Ago, Terrance McKinney Makes UFC Debut in Record-Setting Fashion With Fastest Lightweight Knockout Ever Before Seriously Injuring Knee in Celebration

On the UFC 263 early prelims, Terrance McKinney pulled off a sensational knock out of Matt Frevola in just seven-seconds. It was a superbly placed jab-cross that sat down Frevola, and then a couple of vicious followup ground strikes was all the referee needed to see to intervene. What’s crazy is the fact that Terrance just fought for LFA only eight days ago. What’s even more crazy is the fact that McKinney badly injured his knee during his post-fight celebration by jumping off of the top of the Octagon ands landing weird. Despite pulling a Jonny Walker, McKinney has made his UFC Debut with authority! Also, the broadcast stated that Terrance just set the lightweight record for fastest finish in UFC history.