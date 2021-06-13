Cancel
After Clinically Dying Several Years Ago, Terrance McKinney Makes UFC Debut in Record-Setting Fashion With Fastest Lightweight Knockout Ever Before Seriously Injuring Knee in Celebration

Terrance McKinney made history during his UFC debut Saturday night with a knockout in record time. His record-setting highlight of the night and joyous moment suddenly turned into a nightmare moments later when he jumped down from the top of the cage in celebration and appeared to seriously injure his knee.

