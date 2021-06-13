Fish and Game officials urging you to avoid Hull’s Gulch area after coyote kills dog

BOISE – After reports of a coyote acting aggressively towards dogs in the Boise Foothills last weekend, Idaho Fish and Game is monitoring the situation closely. Fish and Game conservation officers received a report on Monday that a teenage girl was hiking with a small dog in the Hulls Gulch area where the dog was attacked and carried away by a coyote. Officials are aware of another potential attack on a dog that was not reported to Fish and Game directly.