Boise, ID

Fish and Game officials urging you to avoid Hull’s Gulch area after coyote kills dog

By EastIdahoNews.com Staff
eastidahonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE – After reports of a coyote acting aggressively towards dogs in the Boise Foothills last weekend, Idaho Fish and Game is monitoring the situation closely. Fish and Game conservation officers received a report on Monday that a teenage girl was hiking with a small dog in the Hulls Gulch area where the dog was attacked and carried away by a coyote. Officials are aware of another potential attack on a dog that was not reported to Fish and Game directly.

www.eastidahonews.com
