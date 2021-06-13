Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Caldwell wins maiden European Tour title at Scandinavian Mixed event

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Northern Irishman Jonathan Caldwell clinched a one-shot victory at the death on Sunday to lift the Scandinavian Mixed event trophy in Gothenburg, his maiden title on the European Tour.

Caldwell, 37, was three shots off the lead before the final round and he carded an impressive 64, with eight birdies and an eagle on the 14th, to finish at 17-under overall to beat Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, who finished one stroke behind.

Otaegui had the opportunity to either win it at the 18th or tie for the lead but his first and only bogey of the day gave Caldwell the win.

England's Alice Hewson finished third a further shot behind while compatriot James Morrison and Australian Scott Hend finished tied for fourth, two shots behind her.

"It's been a dream of mine for an awful long time," Caldwell said. "A lot of hard work goes into it. It hasn't quite sunk in yet, but hopefully more to come.

"In 2009 I played my first year, lost my card, played mini tours and Challenge Tour over the years, worked as well in a local golf store. It's been a long road but finally I'm here.

"The golf club at home will probably be going bonkers so just put a tab on and crack on boys and enjoy. My parents have been with me the whole way so I look forward to talking to them tonight."

The event, hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, had a field of 78 men and 78 women vying for the same trophy and playing on the same course.

"I got a fist pump from Annika when I came off 18 which is pretty incredible," Caldwell added. "(She is) probably the greatest ever ladies' golfer, so that was pretty special."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Stenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Challenge Tour#Scandinavian Mixed#Northern Irishman#The European Tour#Spaniard#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Scandinavian Mixed Golf Betting Tips 2021

Dual winner Sam Horsfield, with three top-eights in Kenya and the Canaries this campaign, can figure. Luiten has five top-15s in his last six starts so is worth a punt to pick up his seventh European Tour title. Atthaya Thitikul 1pt each way at 28/1 with Bet365. Great things are...
GolfUSA Today

Men vs women in 4-way tie atop European mixed golf event

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Two women and two men share a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament on Saturday. The event is a first on the European Tour. It started with 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one trophy and one prize money pool. It's hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson.
Golfpeeblesshirenews.com

Marcus Armitage wins first European Tour title after superb final day in Hamburg

England’s Marcus Armitage produced a stunning final round to claim his first European Tour title in the Porsche European Open. Beginning the day four shots off the lead, Armitage stormed through the field with a closing 65 to finish eight under par, two shots ahead of Matthew Southgate, Darius van Driel, Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Detry.
Golfgolf365.com

Sam Horsfield tied for lead with Christine Wolf at inaugural Scandinavian Mixed

Austria’s Christine Wolf and England’s Sam Horsfield fittingly shared the lead after a day of low scoring in the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed in Gothenburg. Hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, the GBP 860,000 event is a first on the European Tour as it features 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.
Golfbrentwoodlive.co.uk

England’s Meghan MacLaren eager to compete against men in Scandinavian Mixed

England’s Meghan MacLaren is hoping to go one better as she again takes on the men in the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed in Gothenburg. Hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, the £860,000 event is a first on the European Tour as it features 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.
NFLgolfmonthly.com

Scandinavian Mixed Hosted By Henrik & Annika Live Stream

Scandinavian Mixed Hosted By Henrik & Annika Live Stream. Hosted at Vallda Golf & Country Club, this week on the European Tour the Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik and Annika takes place. The event, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Ladies European Tour, will see 78 men and 78 women...
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Four Tied Atop 54-Hole Leaderboard at Scandinavian Mixed Event

With four players tied for the lead – two men and two women, the 2021 Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika is set for a spectacular finale at Vallda Golf and Country Club. Overnight leader Caroline Hedwall posted a 73 to settle on 12 under alongside Alice Hewson, who...
Golfalloaadvertiser.com

Caroline Hedwall takes one-shot lead at Scandinavian Mixed

Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall fired a superb 64 to claim a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed. Hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, the £860,000 event is a first on the European Tour as it features 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Glory in Gothenburg as Jonathan Caldwell celebrates first European Tour victory

Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell gave himself the perfect belated birthday present by claiming his first European Tour title in the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed. Caldwell, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Thursday, fired an eagle and eight birdies in a brilliant final round of 64 to finish 17 under par, a shot ahead of Spain’s Adrian Otaegui.
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Christine Wolf Makes History, Leads Scandinavian Mixed After Day One

Christine Wolf made history on Thursday, becoming the first woman to lead a European Tour event after an opening-round 64 at the 2021 Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika. She shared the day-one lead with Sam Horsfield at 8 under. After going out in 2-under 34 at the acclaimed...
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Cazoo to headline sponsor two European Tour UK Swing events

Cazoo, the UK’s leading online car retailer, has been announced as the title sponsor of two events on the European Tour’s UK Swing – the Cazoo Open and Cazoo Classic. The multi-year sponsorship deal will see the Wales Open, which is being played at Celtic Manor in Wales from July 22-25, renamed the Cazoo Open, while the English Open will be replaced on the 2021 Race to Dubai by the Cazoo Classic, taking place at the London Golf Club in Kent from August 12-15. Cazoo will have exclusive naming rights across both tournaments and the deal includes significant on-course and off-course branding to include tee boxes and markers, greenside boards, par and yardage boards, as well as caddy bibs and branding at other European Tour events.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Scandinavian Mixed format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2021 Scandinavian Mixed format is unique on the European Tour and Ladies European Tour, bringing male and female professional golfers together into a single tournament. The Scandinavian Mixed field is 156 players, with 78 players from the European Tour and 78 players from the Ladies European Tour. The players are paired together, competing int he same field, at the same time at Vallda Golf & Country Club in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Golfgolfpunkhq.com

Stenson and Sorenstam looking to inspire at Scandinavian Mixed

Tournament hosts Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam are hoping to inspire the next generation of golfing superstars as the European Tour and Ladies European Tour break new ground at the 2021 Scandinavian Mixed. For the first time, a field of 78 men and 78 women are going head to head...
Sportsgolfpunkhq.com

Pedersen raring to go at Scandinavian Mixed

The 2020 Race to Costa del Sol champion Emily Kristine Pedersen begins her 2021 LET season this week at the Scandinavian Mixed. Pedersen comes into the tournament having played at last week’s US Women’s Open where she finished T23. “I’m feeling good. I’m glad to be in Scandinavia, the tournament...
Golfgolf365.com

Jonathan Caldwell goes from working at Nevada Bob’s to winning on European Tour

Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell gave himself the perfect belated birthday present by claiming his first European Tour title in the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed. Caldwell, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Thursday, fired an eagle and eight birdies in a brilliant final round of 64 to finish 17 under par, a shot ahead of Spain’s Adrian Otaegui.
TennisESPN

Desirae Krawczyk, Joe Salisbury win French Open mixed doubles title

Desirae Krawczyk of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Britain won the mixed doubles title at the French Open. The pair defeated Russians Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina 2-6, 6-4, 10-5. Their win ended Britain's 39-year wait for a title at Roland Garros. The last British player to lift...
GolfMerced Sun-Star

Hedwall takes 1-stroke lead in European mixed golf event

Caroline Hedwall of Sweden shot a 7-under 64 Friday to take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament. Hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, the event is a first on the European Tour featuring 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one trophy and one prize money pool.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) -Unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova completed a remarkable transition from a doubles specialist to a Grand Slam singles champion on Saturday by conquering Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final of the French Open. The 25-year-old, a former doubles number one, defeated Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 to become the first...
Tennisshortpedia.com

Barbora Krejcikova wins maiden French Open singles title

World number 33 Barbora Krejcikova has been crowned the champion of the 2021 French Open (women's singles). Krejcikova trounced Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (6-1, 2-6, 6-4) in what was her first majors final. The 25-year-old has become the first Czech champion of Roland Garros since Hana Mandlikova in 1981. Notably, she has won Grand Slams in the doubles category previously.