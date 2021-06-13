Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Crews investigate ruptured pipe in downtown Indianapolis

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Crews were investigating an underground pipe that ruptured in downtown Indianapolis and sent hot steam and debris into the air through a manhole in the street.

The Indianapolis Fire Department received reports of heavy smoke around Michigan Street and Senate Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Fire officials reported heavy steam and debris in the streets. Nearby streets were closed.

No one was displaced because of the rupture. Citizens Energy Group responded and shut off the pipe.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

484K+
Followers
255K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Indianapolis#Accident#Ap#The Indianapolis Star#Citizens Energy Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Des Moines, IAPosted by
The Associated Press

Two injured in shooting outside Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Des Moines bar. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Wicked Rabbit Bar and Grille. Responding officer found two people injured in the parking lot. Police say one victim is in critical condition, and the other is stable.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Miami sergeant fires at suspect in Home Depot parking lot

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities are looking for two suspects after a police sergeant fired shots into a car she said sped toward her in the parking lot of a Miami mall. A Miami-Dade police sergeant was patrolling the Mall of the Americas on Saturday when she received a call that someone was shoplifting at Home Depot. The sergeant approached the unidentified subject, but he ran off into a car that was waiting outside, according to a statement from police.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
The Associated Press

Woman, 78, in critical condition after Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 78-year-old Lincoln woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head, and police say her husband is the suspect. The shooting happened Sunday morning. Officers responded to a call around 6:25 a.m. and found the woman with life-threatening injuries, Capt. Benjamin Kopsa told the Lincoln Journal Star.