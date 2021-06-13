How to create an Org chart in Microsoft PowerPoint

Whether one or all four of these efficiency tips in Microsoft PowerPoint is new to you, you'll definitely save time! Some tips work similarly in Microsoft Publisher, too. Most of us struggle a bit when using Microsoft PowerPoint because it's a bit foreign to us. We're not graphic designers, and we don't use PowerPoint enough to truly be at ease and efficient. Some users never discover all of the options and commands that help you work more quickly and more efficiently—and there are many. In this article, I'll cover four ways to work more efficiently in PowerPoint. They're not related in any way, other than you might not know about them!