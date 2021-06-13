How to create an Org chart in Microsoft PowerPoint
In this tutorial, I am going to discuss how to create an org chart in Microsoft PowerPoint. An Org chart (Organizational chart or Organogram) represents the basic hierarchy of employees working in an organization. To create and show an organizational chart in PowerPoint presentations, you don’t have to look for an external add-in service. You can just use its Illustrations tool to create an organizational chart in your PPTs.www.thewindowsclub.com