Bristol, NH

Historical marker honors 1st woman elected to state Senate

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire historical marker has been placed in Bristol to honor E. Maude Ferguson, the first woman elected to the state Senate who also worked to help women secure the right to vote.

The marker was installed in Bristol Town Square and unveiled last weekend.

Ferguson, a member of the League of Women Voters, won election to the state House six years after women secured the right to vote. She was elected to the Senate in 1930.

The Bristol Historical Society, inspired by the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, requested the marker to recognize the contributions of women who broke ground by becoming involved in state and local government.

