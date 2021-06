AudioSuite processing is a powerful feature that allows you to render effects and processing offline, It was developed at a time when real-time processing was limited because of TDM DSP resources, or to help underpowered Native systems cope with the demands being placed on them. Times and computers may have changed but Pro Tools AudioSuite has stayed true to form. Is it time for a change and if so, what would we change? Our Expert panel suggests features they would like to see.