Cybersecurity firm Avast has identified at least 28 third-party browser extensions on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge that are infected with malware. Cybersecurity firm Avast has identified at least 28 third-party browser extensions for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge that contain hidden malware. Much of the malware has been designed for use with major online platforms like Facebook and YouTube — though not by the platforms themselves — and may steal personal data or redirect users to ads or phishing websites. Avast estimates that around three million people around the world may be affected, based on app store download figures.