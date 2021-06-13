Loki Is Now Imprisoned at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus For Meet and Greets
With the unveiling of Avengers Campus at Disney's California Adventure comes a new meet-and-greet experience that ties into Disney+'s newest series, Loki. The God of Mischief himself will be making visits to the new area of the park, but not in his typical Asgardian garb. As Loki is now a prisoner of the Time Variance Authority, he will appear as such, donning his khaki jumpsuit with an orange TVA stamp on the front.koel.com