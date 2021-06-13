Loki Is Now Imprisoned at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus For Meet and Greets

The long awaited opening of Disneyland's Avengers Campus has finally arrived. Disney has taken the love of Marvel films and brought it to life by releasing a massive theme park with themed rides, performers, and much more. for fans who were unaware, Avengers Campus is not canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it takes place in a timeline where The Snap never occurred. Because of this, your favorite heroes are united together with all under one massive roof, making this a destination hot spot for any fan. With the launch of a new park, there is, of course a huge set of merchandise to go with it. Disneyland and Disney World are known for a huge selection of collectibles, and the opening of Avengers Campus only added to it. I have not yet taken a Quinjet there myself, but I have rounded up some of the coolest collectibles fans will want to grab if visiting.