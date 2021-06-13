Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Monday's Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Cumberland Times-News
 8 days ago

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional, Game 3, Columbia, S.C. (If Necessary) ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary) 7 p.m. ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary) ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If...

www.times-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Eastern#Espnu#Ncaa Tournament#Dallas Baptist#Super Regional Game 3#Tbd#Chicago Cubs#Ny Mets#La Dodgers#La Clippers#Group D#Group E#Chili Group A#U S Olympic Trials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
News Break
MLB
News Break
NCAA
Country
Scotland
Related
Baseballslackiebrown.com

Monday’s NCAA Baseball Tournament Picture & TV Schedule

After a thrilling weekend of college baseball, the tournament should have its best day still ahead. Monday will provide fans with a ton of do-or-die games, filling the schedule from noon until at least midnight ET. Eight super regional bids will be decided on Monday, while eight were punched on Sunday. Check out the picture heading into Monday below.
UEFABillings Gazette

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Pioneer League: Missoula at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park. Legion: Billings Royals at Mandan, North Dakota, Tournament. High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, at Sheridan (Wyo.) College, 5:30 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m., boys. RODEO. NRA/NWRA: Culbertson. High school: Montana High School Rodeo Association State Finals, Fallon County Arena,...
Tennistucson.com

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Women's NCAA Championships, final day 3 p.m. ESPNU. Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)
College SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Women’s college sports get boost in TV ratings, visibility

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Odicci Alexander became an overnight sensation at the Women’s College World Series. James Madison’s dynamic, endearingly humble pitcher was well known among die-hard softball fans, but she introduced herself to a national audience by throwing a complete game to help her unseeded squad stun tournament favorite Oklahoma in the opening game earlier this month. She threw another complete game the next day in a victory over Oklahoma State and a star was born.
Bartow, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Central Florida’s Sports Central TV Show

On this episode of Sports Central, hosts Mark Jackson and Sam Baker interview weightlifting state champion Emily Hart from Auburndale High School, and Bartow High School basketball star Walter Clayton Jr. We also get to look back on this year’s USA Water Ski and Wake Sports Hall of Fame ceremony that was held at the Visitor Information Center.
MLSPosted by
247Sports

Men's soccer's new league means better weather, matches and recruits

Moving to Conference USA and upgrading the quantity and the quality of opponents to be encountered along the way does not change where West Virginia's campus is located on a map or what the weather is like during the fall season. But where the men's soccer program visits now and what environments are like are just as important to recruiting as are big crowds for home games and RPI bumps for postseason consideration.
College Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Gophers men's basketball has an all-over America team

The same day he was introduced to replace Richard Pitino as Gophers' men's basketball coach, Ben Johnson held a virtual meeting about wanting to keep the team together. Johnson knew that wasn't realistic. Still, he didn't expect to lose nearly every player to the transfer portal. "With this being the...
Mississippi Statehailstate.com

Dawgs Punch Past Longhorns

STARKVILLE – An RBI triple, a sacrifice fly and an NCAA College World Series 21 strikeouts helped the No. 3 Mississippi State baseball program to a 2-1 victory over No. 2 Texas in the opening game of the 2021 College World Series on Sunday (June 20) at TD Ameritrade Park.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

College World Series Schedule: 2 SEC teams are in action Sunday

The SEC returns to action in the College World Series today following Vanderbilt’s thrilling 12th-inning victory late Saturday night over Arizona. Tennessee will play Virginia at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2. In the nightcap, Mississippi State will take on Texas at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Vols return to...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Donovan Mitchell describes the Louisville-Kentucky rivalry

Over the course of his collegiate career, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell got to take part in one of college basketball’s best rivalries. Playing for Louisville, Mitchell recently recounted playing Kentucky each year. “Nothing gets crazier than that Kentucky vs. Louisville rivalry because it’s one time a year, under the...
Omaha, NEPosted by
FanSided

Breaking down Arizona Baseball’s matchup with Vanderbilt

OMAHA, NE – The College World Series is officially here as Arizona Baseball (45-16, 21-9) prepares for their showdown with Vanderbilt (45-15, 19-10). Arizona Baseball is back in Omaha for the first time since 2016 and coming in, the field should be a loaded one as the Wildcats look to win their programs’ fifth, College World Series title.