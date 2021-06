It is very possible that in your day to day you check your email account. It is the most useful tool for surfing the Internet since you receive most of the messages from your contacts and favorite sites through it. In fact, you may have an application for your account, so you can save yourself the step of opening the browser and entering directly. This is the case of Outlook de Microsoft, which can sometimes give you some other problem. For this reason we are going to teach you how to activate the safe mode of this application.