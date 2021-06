Annoyed you can't get your hands on a PlayStation 5 console? You're not the only one because PlayStation boss Jim Ryan feels for you. As part of a new interview with Axiom, the suit has directly commented on the scalping situation that plagued the first few months of the system's lifespan. While the problem seems to have significantly died down at this point, Ryan said the following on the lack of PS5 stock: "This really frustrates me and upsets me, especially when resellers and bots manage to get their hands on stock."