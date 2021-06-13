Serena Williams Rocks One Piece Swimsuit Hitting The Beach In France With Husband Alexis Ohanian

Tennis champ Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are making the most of their time in Europe, going for a swim off the coast of France. Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have enjoyed some downtime after the French Open. The tennis superstar, who was beaten in the fourth round, is making the most of her time in Europe by going for a dip in the crystal blue waters off the coast of the south of France — see all the pics here. The couple, who share daughter Olympia Ohanian, were all smiles as they were seen jumping into the water. The athlete, 39, rocked a colorful one-piece swimsuit featuring bright yellow and pink panels. Her Reddit founder hubby, 38, opted for a pair of pink and blue floral swim trunks.