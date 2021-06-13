Why Todd Frazier is so hyped for the Olympics: 'What else could be better that that?'

Though they squandered a 3-1 lead in last year’s National League Championship Series against the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves had reasons to feel good about their chances going forward. They had the reigning NL MVP, first baseman Freddie Freeman, still under contract for 2021, plus lefty ace Max Fried, up-and-coming pitcher Ian Anderson and a host of talented young position players — headlined by electric outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Coming off three consecutive NL East titles (and having finally won a postseason series for the first time since 2001), the Braves seemed like a good bet to keep building on their recent success.