Why Todd Frazier is so hyped for the Olympics: 'What else could be better that that?'

 9 days ago

Playing in the Olympic Games will be another great chapter in Todd Frazier's story book baseball career. He will play third base for Team USA in July.

MLBNBC Washington

Todd Frazier Helps U.S. Baseball Qualify for Tokyo Games

Frazier helps U.S. baseball qualify for Tokyo Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The U.S. men's baseball team qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics thanks to some help from a former MLB star. Todd Frazier, who played for the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox during his 10-year...
Sussex County, NJAsbury Park Press

Todd Frazier returning to NJ to play for Sussex County Miners in preparation for Olympics

A New Jersey baseball icon will be suiting up to play professionally in his home state beginning this week. Todd Frazier, the 35-year-old veteran who has played 11 seasons in the majors and won the Little League World Series for Toms River East, is expected to take the field for the Sussex County Miners beginning this week, starting in the first half of their doubleheader against the Tri-City Valleycats at 6:05 p.m. Friday at Skylands Stadium.
MLBTimes Union

Former All-Star Todd Frazier won't play at ValleyCats this weekend

Former New York Yankees and Mets third baseman Todd Frazier isn’t coming to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium to play against the Tri-City ValleyCats this weekend. Frazier, who plays for the independent Frontier League’s Sussex County Miners, has an undisclosed injury and won’t make the trip to Troy for the five-game series that starts tonight, a Miners spokesman said this morning.
Sussex County, NJwrcr.com

NY Boulders Start Three-Game Series with Sussex County Miners, Expect to Face Former Met and Yankee Todd Frazier

The New York Boulders start a three-game homestand tonight against the Sussex County Miners. You can hear all the action right here on AM 1700 WRCR and WRCR.com at 7pm. One of the newest Miners is former Met and Yankee Todd Frazier. He’s a two-time MLB All-Star and an MLB Home Run Derby champ. The third baseman is expected to be with the Sussex County Miners and playing against the Boulders Wednesday night. After being released last month from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Frazier hooked up with Team USA and Boulders VP Seth Cantor says he’s using his stay with the Miners to tune up for the Olympics next month in Japan…
