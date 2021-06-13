Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What's Really Going On With Angelina Jolie And Her Ex-Husband?

By Lillian Gao
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Could Angelina Jolie be following in Bennifer's footsteps by reuniting romantically with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller?. The multi-facted talent has been slowly stepping back into the spotlight after a few years hiatus from directing and acting (for the most part). Unfortunately, mid-2021 began with two setbacks for Jolie. Per Us Weekly, the mother-of-six suffered a major courtroom loss in May against her most recent ex, Brad Pitt, with a judge granting Pitt joint custody of their five minor children against Jolie's concerted efforts to prevent this.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Jonny Lee Miller
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Lee Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Us Weekly#Entertainment Weekly#Nos#Mirror#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

Angelina Jolie grabs a hot dog at Gray’s Papaya with sons

Angelina Jolie is fully embracing her time in New York City — condiments and all. The “Maleficent” actress, 46, was seen grabbing hot dogs at Gray’s Papaya with two of her sons during her birthday trip to the Big Apple. Jolie was photographed on Tuesday ordering food for herself and...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Jennifer Aniston Opens up about Her Ex-husband Brad Pitt – Here's What She Had to Say

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her ex-husband Brad Pitt in a recent interview. The actress gushed about Pitt being one of her favorite guests on the hit show “Friends.”. It’s been more than a decade since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt went their separate ways, but the iconic actress remains fond of her ex-husband. Aniston recently opened up about the “Fight Club” actor.
New York City, NYlaineygossip.com

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller’s playdate

Angelina Jolie was in New York last week to celebrate her birthday. All six of her children were there with her. They’ve now all returned to Los Angeles. But before that, she went to visit an old friend/ex-husband. Angelina was papped heading into Jonny’s building with a bottle of wine – you can see those shots here. According to Page Six she left after about three hours, 1030pm or so, not super gossipy in that she obviously didn’t spend the night, although of course just the fact that they’re now both single and spending time together is leading to speculation.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Angelina Jolie visits ex Lee Miller with a bottle of wine in New York

The also ex-wife of Brad Pitt (2014-2019), left three hours later, at 10.30 pm on the last Friday, local time, from the apartment of Lee Miller, with whom she was married between 1996 and 1999, according to the New York newspaper. Post. The newspaper accompanies the article with photos of...
Beauty & Fashioncrfashionbook.com

Angelina Jolie’s Tote Is the It-Bag for Summertime

Angelina Jolie proves black is the new black with a stunning accessory. The actress and activist was spotted at JFK in a Dior trench, tan Valentino slides, and a luxe-yet-functional Celine bag. The Horizontal Cabas with Triomphe- embroidered textile features gold-metal hardware sturdy leather handles. An oversized tote bag is the perfect carry-all for both summertime and back-to-the-office activities.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Angelina Jolie takes ALL SIX children out of LA as they're seen arriving in NYC after her 46th birthday celebrations... amid VERY nasty custody battle with ex Brad Pitt that has left her 'bitterly disappointed'

Angelina Jolie was pictured in a rare sighting with all of six of her children over the weekend, as they jetted out of Los Angeles and were seen arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday. The sighting comes after 46-year-old actress was recently left 'bitterly disappointed' in her...
Family Relationshipsthebl.com

Angelina Jolie reveals three of her children ‘wanted to testify against their dad Brad Pitt’ in their bitter custody battle

Three of Angelina Jolie’s children with ex-husband Brad Pitt allegedly want to testify against him in their ongoing parents’ custody battle. Jolie, 46, and Pitt, 57, who finally divorced in 2019, have six children, five of whom are minors, Maddox 19, Pax 17, Zahara 16, Shiloh 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox 12. Since their battles in 2016, the children have been involved in a contentious divorce and custody battle.