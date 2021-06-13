What's Really Going On With Angelina Jolie And Her Ex-Husband?

Angelina Jolie was in New York last week to celebrate her birthday. All six of her children were there with her. They’ve now all returned to Los Angeles. But before that, she went to visit an old friend/ex-husband. Angelina was papped heading into Jonny’s building with a bottle of wine – you can see those shots here. According to Page Six she left after about three hours, 1030pm or so, not super gossipy in that she obviously didn’t spend the night, although of course just the fact that they’re now both single and spending time together is leading to speculation.