It's a shame Toyota can't find a place for a reborn MR2 in its lineup. Even if it did happen, we highly doubt it'd be called MR2 because the name will soon no longer be appropriate. "MR2" stands for "Mid-ship, rear-wheel-drive, 2-seater. The issue is with "midship" as internal combustion is on its way out. Full-on electrification is the new name of the game and it wouldn't make financial sense for Toyota to devote time and resources into developing a niche sports car with a gasoline-fueled engine. An all-electric sports car slotted below the Toyota GR 86 is a possibility, but it'd be no MR2.