After being dumped out of the first round in three of the last four playoffs, the Portland Trail Blazers have finally decided to part ways with head coach Terry Stotts. Couple this with the nagging rumor that All-NBA level guard Damian Lillard wants out of Portland, and suddenly the Portland Trail Blazers could be entering the 2021-22 season with a completely different roster. With the potential of so many roster changes occurring, it begs the question as to whether the Chicago Bulls can maybe take advantage and make a move in hopes of getting back to the playoffs.