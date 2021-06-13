SUNDAYS WITH STAN: Prelude to the Game 6 Melodrama

LeMahieu went 0-for-5 with a walk and two strikeouts Sunday in the Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Red Sox in 10 innings. LeMahieu suffered through one of his worst games of the season, both at the plate and in the field. Though he wasn't officially charged with an error on the night, LeMahieu was unable to flag down a catchable shallow pop fly off the bat of Christian Arroyo in the eighth inning, which fell in for a base hit. Arroyo then came around to score the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly. LeMahieu had a chance to make amends with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, but he grounded out to second base to end the game. After the hitless outing, LeMahieu is now holding down a .656 OPS for the season, his worst showing in the category since 2014. He's also failed to record an extra-base hit since May 18, a stretch of 62 at-bats.