Oregon State’s Season Comes To A Close In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH — The Oregon State baseball team’s 2021 season came to a close with an 8-5 loss to Dallas Baptist Monday at Lupton Stadium. The Beavers, who finished the season with a 37-24, held a 5-0 lead through five innings, were unable to hold on to the lead thanks to three home runs by the Patriots. DBU put two on the board in the sixth, then went ahead for good on a grand slam by Andrew Benefield in the seventh. River Town made it a three-run game with a two-run home run in the eighth.