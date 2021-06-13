Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police make arrest in deadly shooting

By KJRH Digital
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXH00_0aT4XNGx00

Early Sunday morning, Tulsa Police responded to the area near 31st and Memorial for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene they found the victim dead at the scene after being shot. Detectives learned the suspect, Andrew Stevens, had been wounded earlier in the night and had been uncooperative at that time.

Stevens was detained and questioned at the Detective Division, he was later arrested for 1st degree murder. At this time the victim has not been identified.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
793
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Detective Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related