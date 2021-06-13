Tulsa police make arrest in deadly shooting

Early Sunday morning, Tulsa Police responded to the area near 31st and Memorial for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene they found the victim dead at the scene after being shot. Detectives learned the suspect, Andrew Stevens, had been wounded earlier in the night and had been uncooperative at that time.

Stevens was detained and questioned at the Detective Division, he was later arrested for 1st degree murder. At this time the victim has not been identified.

