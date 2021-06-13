Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Legal issues not stopping Watson from helping others

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VVoP_0aT4XMOE00

Despite all the allegations and legal issues going against him, Deshaun Watson is still trying to help others.

The embattled Houston Texans quarterback is scheduled to join several other NFL stars next week month at the Pro Stars Camp in Texas. The event is to coach kids and raise money for charities.

Besides Watson, Jalen Ramsey, Jaycee Horn, Kenny Vaccaro and Melvin Ingram are among the NFL players that will be at the camp. Justin Fields is also scheduled to work the camp.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0aT4XMOE00

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

564
Followers
972
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

The Houston Texans are still waiting to see if star quarterback Deshaun Watson will be on the roster when the 2021 season kicks off. Watson has not participated in offseason activities with the club over the past two weeks. He still reportedly wants to be traded, but there hasn’t been much movement on that front over the past two months.
NFLtigernet.com

TNET: Lawyers releases statement on Deshaun Watson cases, NFL hasn't interviewed Watson

It has been fairly quiet on the Deshaun Watson legal front of late. Many believed that both sides were reaching close to a settlement from the 22 women suing Watson, but it doesn't appear the case. Attorney Tony Buzbee released a statement on Instagram updating the public on what his staff is doing. (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY) Read Update »
NFLegotasticsports.com

Deshaun Watson Posts Another Workout Video

As it stands right now Deshaun Watson isn't likely to see the field in the NFL in 2021. That hasn't kept him from working on his game. The Texans quarterback posted his second workout video since being sued by 22 women accusing him of sexual assault. I'm not sure who...
NFLPopculture

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Reveals Which Team He Wants to Play for Next Season

Deshaun Watson is still looking to be traded despite the legal issues surrounding him. And it looks like the Houston Texans quarterback knows where exactly he wants to play next season. Watson's former teammate, Kareem Jackson, appeared on the Catchin Fades with Aqib Talib podcast and revealed that Watson told him he wants to play for the Denver Broncos.
NFLPosted by
Sportsnaut

Former teammate says Deshaun Watson wants to be traded to this team

It’s highly unlikely that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be traded this offseason. Months ago, the reigning NFL passing champion requested to be dealt from the downtrodden organization. Once that became public record, north of 20 women came forward accusing Watson of sexual assault and/or sexual misconduct. Everything now...
NFLchatsports.com

Watson saga far from over

Former Clemson quarterback did not get the news he wanted to hear on Friday. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson learned Friday that the attorney for the 22 women accusing him of sexual assault said he does not plan to settle “anytime soon.”. The plaintiffs’ attorney, Tony Buzbee, commented on his...
NFLNBC Sports

Rusty Hardin: NFL has yet to interview Deshaun Watson

More than three months ago, the off-field controversy involving Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson first emerged. In less than half that time, the Texans will report for training camp. Before then, the NFL will have to decide whether to place Watson on paid leave, given the 22 lawsuits pending against him, alleging misconduct during massage sessions.
NFLNFL

Aaron Rodgers trade? Richard Sherman re-sign? Big moves NFL teams should make this offseason

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson had no problem being candid about what drove his decision to trade for wide receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿. Like a lot of teams around the NFL, his squad had an opportunity to improve its fortunes -- and it simply was too logical for Tennessee to pass up. The Titans had lost both wide receiver ﻿Corey Davis﻿ and tight end ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ in free agency. The last thing they wanted was to kid themselves about competing in a stacked AFC without as many weapons as they could muster.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Attorney Tony Buzbee offers update in Deshaun Watson case

There has been very little information recently regarding the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson, but the attorney representing the alleged victims provided an update this week. Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the massage therapists who have filed lawsuits against Watson, said in an Instagram post on Thursday that his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Posts Workout Highlights Amid Legal Issues, Texans Holdout

Deshaun Watson has been extremely quiet on social media during his incredibly tumultuous offseason. The star quarterback is holding out from the Houston Texans in hopes of a trade, and is currently dealing with significant legal woes stemming from the 22 accusations of sexual misconduct that he faces from different massage therapists.
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

WFT Ryan Fitzpatrick Ranked No. 23 QB in NFL?

ASHBURN, Va. -- Another ranking and more debate. It must be June and everyone's brain is frying like an egg on a hot skillet on a summer morning. Ryan Fitzpatrick is just getting his feet wet in Washington, his ninth NFL team since coming out of Harvard. With the roster at hand, this is likely his best shot at finally climbing the mountain and making the playoffs for the first time in his career.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dan Marino Reacts To What He’s Seen From Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa had an up-and-down rookie season in Miami, but expectations are high for the second-year Dolphins quarterback. Legendary NFL quarterback Dan Marino is a fan of what he’s seen from Tagovailoa so far. He believes the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has what it takes to lead the Dolphins deep into the postseason.