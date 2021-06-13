Legal issues not stopping Watson from helping others

Despite all the allegations and legal issues going against him, Deshaun Watson is still trying to help others.

The embattled Houston Texans quarterback is scheduled to join several other NFL stars next week month at the Pro Stars Camp in Texas. The event is to coach kids and raise money for charities.

Besides Watson, Jalen Ramsey, Jaycee Horn, Kenny Vaccaro and Melvin Ingram are among the NFL players that will be at the camp. Justin Fields is also scheduled to work the camp.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!