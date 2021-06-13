CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Trending Up/Trending Down (2021 Fantasy Football)

By Matthew MacKay
fantasypros.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleTeams have begun to assimilate in an attempt to establish the foundation of their 2021 identity through OTAs and minicamps. It was a busy offseason that transformed many rosters and coaching personnel, which will make it a challenge to rely on 2020 performances for some of the players on these revamped...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Players to Cut: Week 7 (2021 Fantasy Football)

This is a tough week to cut players because six teams will be on bye this week. That means there are only 13 games instead of 16 games and with so many players on bye, fantasy managers are going to need to go deeper on the waiver wire to field a competitive roster.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
fantasypros.com

The Primer: Week 7 Edition (2021 Fantasy Football)

Pristine Auction is a proud sponsor of The Primer. At Pristineauction.com, you can win signed football memorabilia verified by leading authenticators at affordable prices. Win your first auction and save $10 when you use code “Primer.”. Week 7 of the 2021 fantasy season is winter at Valley Forge. How can...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Mike White to start on Sunday against the Bengals

Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Bengals. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) This isn't shocking news, as fantasy managers knew Zach Wilson was out for this game and recent addition Joe Flacco didn't have time to learn the playbook. No fantasy managers are relying on White as their quarterback, but his presence generally hurts the outlook for all Jets receivers, but helps the outlook for Michael Carter. White targeted Carter and Ty Johnson heavily against the Patriots, and likely will do so again. Give both backs a slight bump in half- and full-PPR formats this week with White officially starting.
NFL
fantasypros.com

The Trade Market: Fantasy Football Targets & Players to Sell (2021)

If anyone has ever told you that you can win your fantasy football league at the draft, they were straight-up lying to you. It’s simply fiction that someone will have the same roster they did on draft night at the end of the season. Injuries happen, roles change in NFL...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Patrick Mahomes, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs (2021 Fantasy Football)

The 2021 NFL season is flying by as we are almost done with the first seven weeks of the regular season already. We’re beginning to see the contenders separate themselves from the pretenders as the season progresses. Unfortunately, injuries remain a constant across the league. With quite a few injuries taking place to notable players in Week 7, here is how we should handle each situation in fantasy football.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The University Of Memphis#Pro Football Focus#Wr#Lsu#Ja Marr Chase#Acl#Bengals#Minnesota Vikings#Chase Higgins Boyd#The Detroit Lions
fantasypros.com

Running Back Roundup: Week 8 (2021 Fantasy Football)

For some reason, the NFL chose to make us fantasy managers suffer in Week 7. Rather than evenly spreading the bye weeks throughout the season, the league decided to take six teams off the table last week. That forced fantasy managers to make many difficult lineup decisions, particularly at running...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Mark Andrews, Sam Darnold, Julio Jones (Fantasy Football 2021)

Starting, sitting, trading, waiting, and replacing are decisions every fantasy football player makes all season long. Unfortunately, information comes at us fast and furious, making it difficult to decipher when to change our lineups. This article series will be here weekly to help you make those pivotal calls. Welcome to the Panic Meter.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Start/Sit PLUS: Keenan Allen, Tyler Higbee, Aaron Rodgers (2021 Fantasy Football)

Congratulations, you survived Byenado! If you’re like me, you likely suffered some casualties, but there’s plenty of time life to rebound and get heading in the right direction in Week 8. There are only two teams on bye this week and very few great waiver wire options in most leagues, so it’s time to consolidate and make the right lineup choice. Let’s get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 46 hits and 21 misses, meaning a 69% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
NFL
fantasypros.com

11 Players to Buy Low/Sell High (Fantasy Football)

Now that we’re halfway through the fantasy regular season, plenty of squads are looking to the trade market to position themselves for a strong second half. Even though we just got through what was (and could potentially be) arguably the season’s toughest bye week, there are still plenty of byes to be had and they can make a big impact on trades. Struggling teams would likely pay a higher price for athletes who have already had their bye, whereas strong teams may have less of a need for those players. This is yet another wrinkle added to the general goal of buying low and selling high when making deals. With that being said, who are today’s featured pundits looking to trade for or away this week? Read on below to see their top trade candidates.
NFL
