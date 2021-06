What I noticed, coming to the United States, is that most people coming from other countries tend to create friendships with people from their home country. It’s not always the case, but most of the time it’s true. But what if one can’t find any people that speak the same language or share the same background? That must be unfortunate, right? And usually, one needs to fit in to meet at least some basic aspects of contentment. Relate to someone and share at least a thing in common.