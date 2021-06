The newest and largest member of the 737 Max family has taken to the air, 7 months after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) agreed to allow all Max planes to fly again. and .complete Boeing’s newest passenger plane Its first flight when the airline’s 737 Max 10 landed at Boeing Field near Seattle on Friday afternoon. The two-and-a-half-hour flight over Washington state begins the certification process for the plane, which is scheduled to enter passenger service by 2023.