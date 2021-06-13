Strict COVID Rules Set For Olympians
Athletes in the Tokyo Olympics who violate rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19, could face expulsion from the Games, or fines. The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reports athletes and staff will only be allowed to travel between lodgings, training facilities, and events. Anyone who goes on unsanctioned trips to shopping districts or tourist spots, or refuses to undergo virus tests, may be punished. Failure to wear masks or to practice social distancing will also result in warnings or sanctions.www.effinghamradio.com