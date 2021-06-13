Strict COVID Rules Set For Olympians

While the NFL has stopped short of mandating players get the Covid-19 vaccine the newest list of Covid protocols for unvaccinated players may have many changing their minds. The NFL and the NFLPA have agreed upon Covid protocols that will be in effect for training camp and the preseason. The protocols which were delivered to teams via a league wide memo outlines what vaccinated and unvaccinated players must adhere to. Vaccinated players have little or no restrictions at all except being tested every 14 days. Unvaccinated players however have a much more stringent set of protocols they must follow including Daily testing, A quarantine if they have a high-risk exposure to someone with COVID-19, prohibition of meals with teammates, a ban on attending indoor concerts or other entertainment events, as well as many others. The biggest one may be a prohibition on social, media and marketing sponsorship activities. Nothing hurts more than a shot to the pocketbook.