The San Francisco-based blockchain cross border payments services firm Ripple’s native digital currency XRP has seemingly fallen in the consolidation phase and is try really hard to get out of it. Since the past few days, the price value of XRP is stuck in the range of $0.85 and is still there. As of now, the question is revolving around the price performance of the seventh-ranked digital currency when it will be able to bring itself outside of this zone and whether or not it could enact a major move in the coming days.